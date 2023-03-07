Janet (“Jan”) Nirenberg, 95, of 1928 Longmeadow, Mass., died Feb. 10. She was predeceased by her husband Charles Nirenberg. She was a long time member of Temple Beth El in Springfield. She is survived by her two children, Pamela Nirenberg and Larry Nirenberg and his wife Cathy; her son-in-law Mitchell Kupperman; her grandchildren Josh Kupperman, Jill (Derek) Kupperman McGuire, James Nirenberg, Maddie Nirenberg, and Katie Nirenberg; her great-grandchildren, Gavin, Dillon, Andrew, Max, and Charlie.