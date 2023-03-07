WHAT’S HAPPENING

A calendar of events throughout Connecticut and parts of Massachusetts.

Local Jewish community organizations are invited to submit events to the calendar. Events must be received one week prior to the bi-weekly publication of the Ledger. Send submissions to Ledger editor Judie Jacobson at judiej@jewishledger.com. We reserve the right to edit calendar items.

TUESDAY, MARCH 7

Storrs, Conn. (Zoom)—A Conversation with Grzegorz Kwiatkowski, led by Prof. Peter Constantine; 3:30 p.m.; In the summer of 2015, Grzegorz Kwiatkowski and his friend Rafal Wojczal were walking through the forest outside the Stutthof Concentration Camp, where Kwiatkowski’s grandfather had been interned during the Second World War, when the two young men came upon thousands of old shoes. They were grimy and gray: single shoes, shoes in pairs, men’s, women’s, children’s shoes, all of them tattered, weather-beaten, many decades old. The many thousand shoes Kwiatkowski found in the forest had been dumped and buried in the 1960s by a Polish government that felt it was healthier not to dwell on the painful and controversial years under Nazi occupation..

For Kwiatkowski these actions, and actions like them, are symbolic of society’s preference for silence in the face of history’s terrors. In his collection of poems, “Crops” translated by Professor of Translation Studies Peter Constantine and edited by LCL graduate student Robert Zatryb, brings together the stark voices of victims, perpetrators, collaborators, and apologists all bearing witness—in very different ways—to pogroms, brutality, and murder in Nazi-occupied Poland, as well as subsequent acts of brutality and genocide in other parts of the world.

Co-sponsored by the UConn Center for Judaic Studies and Contemporary Jewish Life & Department of Literatures, Cultures & Languages.

For information: judaicstudies@uconn.edu.

West Hartford, Conn.- Chabad of Greater Hartford invites you to celebrate Purim International in the year of Hakhel-Unity on Tuesday; 5 p.m. Come for our Megillah reading and Purim buffet dinner — enjoy mini-golf, crafts, and activities for the kids. Our celebration will also feature a Barynya folk music ensemble with Ukrainian Cossack dance. At The Emanuel Synagogue, 160 Mohegan Drive, West Hartford. Admission: $25/adults, $18/children, $75/family. For information: (860) 232-1116.

West Hartford, Conn.—7th Annual Brander Purim Party, Open House at the home of Miriam and Rabbi Tuva Brander, 6 Seneca Rd.; 2:45-5:15 p.m. Hot dogs (vegetarian and CHK) and all the fixings, cotton candy and other exciting surprises.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

Southington, Conn.—Rabbi Alana Wasserman will lead Shabbat evening services at Gishrei Shalom Congregation at 7 p.m., as a belated celebration of Shabbat Across America. Service followed by an oneg (gathering). For information: (860) 276-9113. For the Zoom link to our Shabbat service, email rabbi@gsjc.org.

MONDAY, MARCH 13

West Hartford, Conn.— Beth El Temple Women’s Network presents author Lynda Cohen Loigman, who will discuss her latest book The Matchmaker’s Gift; 7 – 9 p.m. The bestselling book tells the story of two women from different eras — a matchmaker and her divorce attorney granddaughter — who defy societal expectations and embrace their unique gift for seeing soulmates in the most unexpected of places. At Beth El, 2626 Albany Avenue, West Hartford and is free for Women’s Network members/FREE/members, $18/nonmembers.

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

West Hartford, Conn.(Zoom)— The Power of Words Speaker Series presents Meg Waite Clayton, bestselling author of The Postmistress of Paris; 7 p.m. This fascinating story of rescue is Inspired by the real life Chicago heiress Mary Jayne Gold, who worked with Connecticut hero Varian Fry to smuggle artists and intellectuals out of France during World War II. Hosted by Voices of Hope. For more information: voicesofhopect.org.

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

Greenwich, Conn.— Women’s Morning Coffee; 9:30 a.m.; coffee and conversation to welcome newcomers to the community, at the home of Ester Zolotniitsky (address provided at registration). Hosted by UJA-JCC Greenwich. To register: UJAJCC.com

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

Worcester, Conn. (Zoom)—Six-week series” “Building Resilience from Within,” 11 a.m. Learn simple techniques to build core resilience, balance the nervous system and deepen a healthy connection to your body. A self-care series for caregivers and anyone experiencing heightened stress. Presented by Jewish Family Services of Western Massachusetts. For information: jfswesternma@jfswm.org. FREE for this who couldn’t stand last fall. Runs through April 27 at 11:45 a.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 19 – TUESDAY, MARCH 21

Greenwich, Conn.(virtual)— UJA-JCC Greenwich David Film Festival presents “March ’68” (Poland, 115 mmin.).Antisemitism forced 20,000+ Jews to emigrate from Poland in the wake of the Six Day War. March ’68 centers on two students who meet in Warsaw amidst the turmoil. The young lovers protest the unlawful expulsion of their colleagues from University and banned performances at the National Theatre. History, politics and romance converge in a gripping and rarely told story of Jewish persecution in communist Poland. For tickets and more information: ujajcc.org. Stream $9

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

West Hartford, Conn.—“Hartford Jewish, 1900-1925.” 5 .m. Presented by the Hartford Jewish Film Festival. A rediscovered documentary that explores the life of Hartford’ jews judging an era of peak immigration and urban growth. Hundreds of holographs, taped interviews, etc. Followed by a conversation with the Jewish Historical Society’s Michael Cohen and David Klay, moderated by Elizabeth Rose. Streaming March 27-April 2. Information: hjff.org. Tickets: $5

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

Orange, Conn. — New Haven Beit Hamidrash, Session 3: “Permission to Celebrate, with keynote speaker Rabbi Avi Spokek; 7 – 9 p.m. — at Temple Emanuel, 150 Derby Ave. Mishnah in Tractate Taanit teaches that “Mishenichnas Adar, marbim b’simcha”, when the month of Adar arrives we increase our joy. The focus on joy seems ironic; Adar is, after all, the month of Purim, the first diaspora holiday. While the holiday is celebratory, the story is troubling; the tropes that fill the Purim story are tropes with which we become familiar over the following millenia, our powerlessness as residents in lands not our own. Yet Purim is not a time for sadness, it is a time for joy. Find out why. The New Haven Beit Midrash is presented in partnership with Congregation Beth Shalom Rodfe Zedek, Congregation B’nai Jacob, Ezra Academy, Beth El-Keser Israel (BEKI), Congregation Mishkan Israel, Temple Beth David, Temple Emanuel, Temple Beth Tikvah, Or Shalom and Westville Synagogue. For information: jewishnewhaven.org.

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

Longmeadow, Mass.— Author Talk & Q&A with Elan Barnehama, who will read and discuss his latest book Escape Route; 7 p.m.; hosted by the Springfield Jewish Community Center as part of their2022-23 season of Leteratour, the JCC’s community-wide celebration of Jewish books and authors. Set in NYC during the tumultuous late 1960s, Escape Route is told by teenager Zach, a first generation son of Holocaust survivors and N.Y. Mets fan. Zach becomes obsessed with the Vietnam War and, because he believes that the U.S. will round up and incarcerate its Jews, spends his time planning an escape route for his family. Zach meets Samm, a seventh-generation Manhattanite who is grappling with the loss of her brother, a Vietnam veteran who suffered from PTSD and took his own life. Together, Samm and Zach explore protest, friendship, music, faith, and love during a time littered with hope and upheaval around the globe. For information or to register, visit springfieldjcc.org or call (413) 739-4715. FREE, registration required.

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

Greenwich, Conn. (virtual) —Information session for a community mission to Berlin and Vienna organized by UJA-JCC Greenwich, to be held at 10 a.m.. Tour to be held Oct. 22-30, 2023, with views of these cities through modern jewish lenses with top guides and private educator. A tour of Vienna only may also be arranged. Additional Zoom meeting on Monday, February 27, 9:30 a.m. For more information: ujajcc.org.

West Hartford, Conn.— “Eat, Drink and Connect,” 4 – 6 p.m., hosted by JTConnect at Congregation Beth Israel, 7-1 Farmington Ave.; JTConnect teen speakers will present Special Leadership Awards to Heather Fiedler and Ben Wexler. All are invited. Purchase tickets at jtconnect.org/celebrate.

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

Greenwich, Conn.— The Annual Women’s Education Symposium; 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., hosted by UJA/JCC Greenwich at YWCA Greenwich, 259 Eat Putnam Ave. Main speaker: “Madam: The Biography of Polly Adler, icon of the Jazz Age, 9:30 – 10:10 a.m., with Debby Applegate, author of Pearl to Polly. Then choose “The Latecomer” with Jean Hanff Korelitz, or “Passover Dessert Demo,” with Rachel Licht, 10:15-1);50 a.m. “Coco at the Ritz: A Novel,” with author Gioia Diliberto at 10:55-11:30 a.m. For information: ujajcc.org. $54

Southbury, Conn. (virtual)— Women’s Seder 2023: Moving Forward in Harmony; 7 – 8:30 p.m. Seder will be led by Cantor Penny Kessler of United Jewish Center and Sacred Music Director Linda Goodman of B’nai Israel Southbury; seder meal will be available for same-day pick up, 11 — 1:30 a.m. at the Jewish Federation of Western CT, 444 Main St. North. Register by March 24. To register or for information, Cathy Conti cconti@jfed.net. $36

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

Worcester, Mass.— Yom Hashoah program presented by Central Massachusetts Jewish Theatre Company: “Survivors,” by Wendy Kout, inspired by the testimonies of 10 Holocaust survivors from Rochester, N.Y. “Survivors” is suitable for grade 8 through adult audiences. A warning and wake-up call for the resent and future. 8 p.m. at MJAC BrickBox Theater, 20 Franklin St.Also presented on April 16 at 2 p.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

Worcester, Mass.— Yom Hashoah program presented by Central Massachusetts Jewish Theatre Company: “Survivors,” by Wendy Kout, inspired by the testimonies of 10 Holocaust survivors from Rochester, N.Y. “Survivors” is suitable for grade 8 through adult audiences. A warning and wake-up call for the resent and future. 2 p.m. at MJAC BrickBox Theater, 20 Franklin St. Also presented on Aril at 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

Greenwich, Conn.— Dignity Grows Packing Party, 10. a.m. – 12 noon; held pack tote bags willed with sanitary products. Hosted by UJA-JCC Greenwich at their office, 1 Holly Hill Lane. Information: ujajcc.org. $18