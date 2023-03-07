WHAT’S HAPPENING@ THE JEWISH FEDERATION OF CENTRAL MA

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S MESSAGE

Israel’s Judiciary Plays Important Role in the Nation’s Success

Israel has long been championed as a vibrant, thriving, modern, westernized democracy in a region of the world where such things are uncommon.

When Israel was founded in 1948, the country’s founders were determined to create a society that was both Jewish and democratic, and they recognized the importance of having strong, independent institutions to safeguard these values.

Steven Schimmel, Executive Director, Jewish Federation of Central Mass.

Israel’s judiciary plays an integral role in preserving democracy and upholding the rule of law. In place of a constitution with a formal Bill of Rights, Israel has a robust, independent judiciary that serves as a check on the power of the executive and legislative branches. The country’s Supreme Court has a long history of protecting civil rights and individual freedoms, even in the face of government opposition or public opinion.

This is a vital function in any democracy, as it helps to ensure that no one branch or individual has too much power or can act with impunity — but it is noted for being especially important given the structure of Israel’s government, and because of the diversity and complexity of Israeli society.

Israel is a nation made up of diverse religious and ethnic groups, each with their own unique traditions and cultures. This diversity has been a source of pride for Israel, but it also presents unique challenges when it comes to governance. The Israeli government balances the needs and interests of these different groups, while also protecting the rights and freedoms of all citizens. The Israeli judiciary has played an important role in this balancing act.

Over the past 70 years, Israel has faced serious difficulties, and threats to its existence, including wars, terrorism, and international isolation. Through it all, the country’s government and legal system have remained resilient and adaptable, allowing Israel to maintain its status as a democratic, westernized nation. Israel’s judiciary has played an integral role in ensuring the country’s success.

