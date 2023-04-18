After backlash, Trump campaign no longer looking to hire Laura Loomer

(JNS) Former President Donald Trump reportedly directed aides to hire right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer for his presidential campaign. But after a backlash, he changed his mind, according to New York Times reporting>

Loomer, 29, who is Jewish, has twice run unsuccessfully for Congress. She has self-identified as a “proud Islamophobe.”

Calls for Trump to distance himself and his campaign from Loomer came from none other than Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who tweeted that Loomer is “mentally unstable and a documented liar,” who “tried to get hired on the Ye campaign after the infamous Mar-a-Lago dinner, but Kanye West refused to hire her so now she’s running to Trump.”

Greene, who has her own history of controversial statements, accused Loomer of associating with “alleged FBI informant and weirdo Nick Fuentes.” (Greene has also been said to have associated with Fuentes, although she has publicly denounced his racism and antisemitism.) “Outrageous. Her defamatory talking points are in lockstep with the Democrats,” Loomer wrote of Greene on Twitter. “You’re a disloyal liar,” she added.