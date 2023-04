Gilbert Fine, 92, of East Hartford, Conn., died March 21. He was the husband of Norma (Nathanson) Fine. Born in Hartford, he was the son of Samuel and Frances (Quint) Fine. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Michelle Fine, and Lisa Fine and her partner Andrew Petersen; and his brother Harvey Fine. He was a member of Temple Beth Tefilah in East Hartford, Conn.