Benjamin Fine, 74, of Stamford, Conn., died March 11. He was the husband of Linda Smith. Born in New York City and raised in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of Reuben and Sonya LeBeoux Fine. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Carolyn Fine Neyer and her husband Scott; his son David Fine, and his grandchildren Shane, Sawyer, Quinn, Summer, Stratton, Stella and Suzannah.