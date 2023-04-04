Allen Michael Glick, 81, of Umatilla, Fla., formerly of Framingham, Mass. and Barnard, Ver., died March 12. He was the husband of Iris C. Glick. Raised in Worcester, Mass., he was the son of Selig and Lillian (Tagerman) Glick. In addition to his sister, he is survived by his sister Wendy Glick and her partner Joseph Orth of West Palm Beach, Fla.; his aunt Lenore Tagerman of Boca Raton, Fla.; several cousins; his brother-in-law Walter Randall of Wayland, Mass.; his nephews, Stephen Randall and wife Michelle of Umatilla, Fla., and Walter Randall and wife Laurie of Mass,. He was predeceased by his sister, Sarajane Glick.