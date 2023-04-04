Israel: Development of alternative proteins a ‘national goal’

(JNS) Israel’s government is formulating a plan to promote alternative proteins in order to maintain the country’s lead in the burgeoning food-tech industry.

As part of that effort, representatives from the Prime Minister’s Office visited two leading Israeli food-tech companies on March 30.

The first, Remilk, produces milk from yeast and is engaged in research and development. The second, Tnuva, produces most of the alternative protein products currently available to the Israeli market.

After the tour, they met with start-up CEOs, academics and investors in the field.

Israel wants to foster alternative proteins as one of the country’s “national goals,” viewing it as a solution for food security, according to the PMO. It sees the supply and production of alternative proteins as a way to strengthen the Israeli economy, according the statement.

The Good Food Institute, a U.S.-based think tank promoting plant-based and cultivated meat, and the Israel Innovation Authority are assisting in formulating the plan.

The PMO will serve as a coordinator in order to promote advances in the field.

“Israel will be a major power in alternative protein,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said previously.