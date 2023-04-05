JEWISH FEDERATION OF CENTRAL MASS: News and Jewish Community Update

Steven Schimmel, Executive Director

Celebrating in a Time of Unrest

Israel’s 75th anniversary is a significant milestone. Since its founding in 1948, Israel has faced unending challenges and has overcome seemingly intractable obstacles to become a prosperous and thriving nation. However, as we celebrate this important milestone, it is also necessary to acknowledge the internal political strife that Israel currently faces and the need to address these issues to secure a better future.

Israel’s political landscape is currently characterized by deep divisions and polarization. The country elected a right-wing coalition government in November 2022 after four consecutive elections in the course of two years, and while the previous Bennett-Lapid government was fragile but led the country with stability, the reign of the new coalition has been fraught with massive protests and public unrest over controversial judicial reform legislation. It is in the climate of this current turmoil that we will observe Israel’s 75th anniversary.

While we are observing the 75th anniversary we can also utilize this opportunity to educate our diaspora communities about the situation while also encouraging appropriate participation in the process as non-citizens. By promoting engagement and civil-rights values, we can help create a more informed and engaged community that is better equipped to advocate for change. We can also promote engagement in open and constructive dialogue. It is essential to foster dialogue and debate about the political situation in Israel, allowing for different perspectives and voices to be heard. By engaging in dialogue, we can build a better understanding of the challenges facing Israel and work towards solutions that benefit all Jews.

Finally, we must also acknowledge the impressive role that Israel plays in the global community. As a leader in technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship, Israel has much to offer the world. However, the internal political strife in Israel may undermine its global reputation and impact its ability to engage with the international community effectively. By addressing the internal political strife, we can help ensure that Israel continues to be a positive force for change and a valuable contributor to the global community.

Israel’s 75th anniversary is an occasion to celebrate its many achievements, but it is also a time to acknowledge the internal political strife that currently plagues the country. By promoting civic engagement, engaging in dialogue, and addressing the challenges facing Israel’s political system, we can help create a better government and ensure that Israel continues to thrive and make positive contributions to the world for many years to come.

