Cheryl Kaplowitz, 78, of Springfield, Mass., died March 24. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur Kaplowitz. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and raised in Levittown, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Annette (Malings) Gelfand and Julius Gelfand. She is survived by her daughter Shari Cooper and her husband Robert of Longmeadow, Mass.; her grandchildren, Matthew Cooper, Michael Cooper and Emily Cooper.; and her brother David Gelfand of Massapequa Park, N.Y.