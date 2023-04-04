Eleanor “Ellie” Felman Neistat, 88, formerly of Boynton Beach, Fla. and Newington, Conn., died March 22. She was predeceased by her husband Leonard A. Neistat. Born in Hartford, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Rose (Winnick) Felman. She is survived by her sons, Mark, and Jeffrey and his wife Maritza; his grandchildren Hali, Benjamin, Samantha, Olivia (Ben Parker), Raymond and Alexandra; her sister Maxine Spieski and her husband Henry; her brother Joel Felman and his wife Denise.