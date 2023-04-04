Obituaries Obituaries
/ April 4, 2023 / No Comment

NEISTAT

Eleanor “Ellie” Felman Neistat, 88, formerly of Boynton Beach, Fla. and Newington, Conn., died March 22. She was predeceased by her husband Leonard A. Neistat. Born in Hartford, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Rose (Winnick) Felman. She is survived by her sons, Mark, and Jeffrey and his wife Maritza; his grandchildren Hali, Benjamin, Samantha, Olivia (Ben Parker), Raymond and Alexandra; her sister Maxine Spieski and her husband Henry; her brother Joel Felman and his wife Denise.

Email this page
SHARE
RELATED POSTS
ROSENZWEIG
Yitzchak Shamir, was Israel’s 7th prime minister
Harold Cohen

Leave Your Reply