Israel “Zuni” Zelitch, 98, died March 23 in Haverhill, Mass., after contracting COVID. He was predeceased by his wife Ruth Goldman Zelitch. Born Winfield, Philadelphia, Penn., he was the son of Judah and Helen Sherman Zelitch. He was a longtime member of Temple Mishkan Israel in Hamden, Conn. He leaves his children, Helen Fleisher and her husband Michael of Oak Park, Ill., and Bernie Zelitch and his wife Karen Rosner of North Andover, Mass.; his son-in-law Gary Gilman of Philadelphia; his grandchildren, Jonah Fleisher, of Oak Park, Ari Fleisher of Waltham, Mass., Rosie LaRocque of Sandown, N.H.; Sarah Gilman and Jonathan Gilman, of Philadelphia, Rebecca Zelitch of Herzliya, Israel, Sam Zelitch of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Deborah Zelitch.