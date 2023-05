Burton (Buddy) Chandler of Worcester, Mass. died April 15. He was the husband of former Massachusetts State Senator Harriette Chandler. Born on April 12, 1934, he was the son of Samuel Oscar Chandler and Eunice Beatrice (Silverman) Chandler. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Frank, Victoria (Kenneth Silver) and Edward (Cindy Ng); and four grandchildren, Eva and Nathan Chandler and Matthew and Peter Silver.