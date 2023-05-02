Dorothy (Sigel) Civin, 90, of Worcester and formerly of Spencer, Mass., died, April 13. Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of Maurice and Lillian (Pasman) Sigel. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Martin P. Civin. She is survived by a daughter, Melanie Civin Kenion and her husband, Stephen Kenion, of Brighton, Mass.; two sons, Todd Civin and his wife, Kate, of Gardner, Mass., and Keith Civin and his partner Lisa Sloan, of Upton, Mass.; grandchildren Max Kenion and fiance Nisha Strong, Tori Kenion and partner, Brandon Rebuck, Julia Carco and husband, Nick, Erika Dodge and husband, Darren, Corey Civin and wife Jessica, Joshua Civin, Ben Sloan, Max Sloan, Kaitlyn Contois and Dakota Contois and fiance Chris Ellis; great-grandchildren Addison, Lukas and Scarlett Dodge, Marty Civin, Sadie Carco and Christopher Strong; a brother-in-law, Buddy Carp; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.