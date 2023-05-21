Creative Journey: A Retrospective of the Works by Beth S Goldberg June 2 – June 30

In the Chase Family Gallery of the Mandell Jewish Community Center

335 Bloomfield Ave., West Hartford, CT

Opening reception with the artist

Sunday, June 4, 2-3:30 p,m.

Beth S. Goldberg, a native of New York and resident of Connecticut, has won many awards for her art, including the Grumbacher Medallion, the Julia Cohn Award of Creativity, the prestigious George M. Estabrook Award from Hofstra University, the “Woman of Distinction in the Arts” award from the Town of Oyster Bay, and the “Woman of Distinction in Community and Civic Affairs,” for her outstanding efforts and activities to enrich the cultural life of the community.

Goldberg has lectured at universities, led workshops, and consulted as an art therapist for various organizations. She is a past president of the New York State Association of the National League of American Pen Women.

Goldberg’s work has been exhibited at museums and galleries including the Salmagundi Club, where she won the Merit Award, the National Academy of the Arts, the Heckscher Museum, Lincoln Center, Caulkins Gallery, the Roslyn Museum of Art, Scarfone Gallery, Polytechnic University, Firehouse Gallery, Sumner Museum, and the Nathan Hale Gallery. Her paintings are also included in several prestigious corporate and private collections.

To learn more about the artwork of Beth Goldberg, visit www.artconstellation.com

For information about Beth Goldberg’s Mandell JCC exhibit, contact Jane Pasternak, Gallery Director, (860) 231-6342, www.mandelljcc.org

PHOTO: “The Conductor” (mixed media) by Beth S. Goldberg