Sylvia Francus, Z”L, 76, of West Hartford, Conn., died April 17. Born in Stuttgart Germany, she was the daughter of Holocaust survivors, the late Solomon and Golda (Rosenblat) Francus. Sylvia was a University of Hartford premed student, received an Associate Degree from Manchester College then received a Master’s Degree from St. Joseph College in human development and gerontology. She worked as an occupational therapist for 25 years with the State of CT, then later in private practice. She moved with her family from Germany to the U.S. settling in New Orleans to be near her mother’s brother and finally to Connecticut. Sylvia was a past member of the United Synagogue and a longtime member of the former Agudas Achim Synagogue. She was a volunteer with the Jewish Coalition for Literacy. She loved bike riding and had many dogs throughout her life. She is survived by her cousins, Henry Rosenblat and his wife Susan of New Orleans, Ruth Loeffelholz and her husband Joel of New Orleans, Sarah Rosenthal and her husband Simon of Israel, Charles Samis and his wife Sylvia of Cincinnati, Etta Epstein of Adventura, Fla., Dagmar Glasman of Bradenton, Fla., Leah Sherman of Israel and many dear friends. She was very close to her cousin Nechemia Sherman (Leah) in Israel who passed away one year ago.