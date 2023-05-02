Joyce Gewandter, 92, of Worcester, Mass., died April 22. Raised in Worcester, she was the daughter of Jean and Harry Weisblatt, z’l. She was predeceased by her husband Harold Gewandter and her husband, Lewis Queen. She is survived by three children, Holly Gewandter and her wife Nancy, Howard Gewandter and his wife Marianne; grandchildren Justin Gewandter and his wife Michelle, Shayna Gewandter, Morgan Rantapaa and her husband Alon, Haley Gewandter and her fiancé Matthew, Max Queen and his wife Jess, Alex Queen, Karen Stern and her husband Ben, Daniel Queen and his wife Erica, Andrea Rao and her husband Arjun, and Jon Hubert; great-grandchildren Nathaniel, Benjamin, and Maxton Gewandter, Remy and Rowe Rantapaa, Sophie, Ruby, Lucy, and Owen Queen, Oliver, Mason, and Reid Stern, and Brie Rao. She was predeceased by a son, Hugh Gewandter; and a sister Marilyn.