Linda Ann Goldstein, 70, of Fairfield, Conn., died on April 19. Linda was born on May 5, 1952 in New York, New York to the late Herman and Charlotte Miller. Linda is survived by her fiance, Bernie Pearce, her children Adam Goldstein (Michelle) and Matthew Goldstein (Amanda), as well as her two grandchildren Jordyn and Zoe. She is also survived by her sister Marcy Aschoff (John).