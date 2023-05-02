Kenneth “Kippy” Harrison, of Delray Beach, FL, died April 20, at 88 years old.

Kippy was born in New Haven, CT on December 23, 1934, the son of Max and Ida (Siegel) Harrison, and beloved brother to Zelda (Harrison) Swirsky and the late Erwin Harrison. Formerly of New Haven and Hamden, CT, Kippy is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Reyna (Winnick) Harrison; loving children Mark Harrison, Randy Harrison (Bonnie Harrison) and Jill (Harrison) Shoshan (Sam Shoshan); adoring grandchildren, Elyssa Harrison, Myia Shoshan, Lexi Harrison, Eden (Shoshan) Marinelli (Ryan Marinelli), Sapir Shoshan, Alex Harrison, Blake Harrison and Chase Harrison.