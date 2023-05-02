Hamden- Judy Kipperman, 76, died April 13. Born in New Haven but lived half of her life in Woodbridge. Daughter of Jacob and Molly Gottlieb. She met her husband and best friend when she was just 15. Married for 54 years and together for 60 years. She was the caretaker for her brother, Arnie, for most of his life. Judy is survived by her husband, Barry; her brother, Harvey (Nancy); her sons, Eric and “daughter” Sheri, Todd (Cheryl) and Adam (Sarah); and most importantly, her grandchildren, Elyssa, Samantha, Avery and Kaia; and her step-grandchildren, Hayden, Sam, and Devon.