Estelle Sheiman, 99, of Stamford, Conn., died April 14, 2023. Estelle was born in the Bronx to the late Isador and Lillian Mufson. She graduated from Horace Mann High School in 1941 and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree from Syracuse University. Estelle was the office manager for her daughter’s Dermatology Practice, working until age 98. She was an accomplished pianist who enjoyed reading, mahjong, and jelly beans. Estelle is survived by her devoted children: Dr. Peter Sheiman of Melbourne, Fla., Dr. Ellen Naidorf of Stamford, Ct., and Dr. Judith Rauenzahn (Barry) of Kutztown, Penn.; her cherished grandchildren: Marcy Marcus (Jason), Jeffrey Sheiman (Stephanie), Dr. Meredith Naidorf, and Matthew Naidorf (Erica); her adored great-grandchildren: Madeline, Jacob, Ethan, Sofia, Natalie, and Avery. Estelle was predeceased by her beloved husband, Dr. Milton Sheiman; son-in-law, Dr. Kenneth Naidorf; and her adored siblings, Dr. Marvin Mufson (Ann) and Roberta Lipman (Samuel).