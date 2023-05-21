US Jewish, pro-Israel groups respond to death of Israeli civilian

(JNS) American Jewish and pro-Israel organizations shared condolences and voiced solidarity with Israel after a barrage of more than 800 rockets, one of which killed a civilian in the central Israeli city of Rehovot outside Tel Aviv.

“We are outraged by the ongoing terror attacks against Israel. We not only support Israel’s right to defend itself but its need, as well, to send a strong, unequivocal message to the perpetrators that they will pay a high price for acts of terror,” Daniel Mariaschin, CEO of B’nai B’rith International, told JNS.

“We also condemn those who continue to vilify Israel while turning a blind eye to the true aggressors: the terror groups with a stated mission to eradicate the Jewish state,” he added.

Marshall Wittmann, a spokesman for AIPAC, told JNS: “It is critical that America stands with our ally, Israel, as it confronts hundreds of rockets launched by Iranian terrorist proxies. We applaud the numerous Democratic and Republican members of Congress, who have issued statements deploring the attacks in solidarity with the Jewish state.”

“We send our condolences to the family of the deceased in the rocket attack on a building in Rehovot and wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the recent attacks,” the Jewish Agency tweeted.

The Anti-Defamation League added: “As Israelis continue to shelter from the deadly onslaught of terrorist rocket fire from Gaza, our thoughts and prayers are with the wounded, and the victim of the deadly hit on a residential building in the Israeli city of Rehovot.”

The Anti-Defamation League added: “As Israelis continue to shelter from the deadly onslaught of terrorist rocket fire from Gaza, our thoughts and prayers are with the wounded, and the victim of the deadly hit on a residential building in the Israeli city of Rehovot.”

Jewish Federations are horrified to learn that one person has been killed and several injured after a direct rocket hit to a building in Rehovot. As rescuers search the area, we mourn the loss of life and pray for the recovery of those harmed. “An Israeli civilian was killed today when a PIJ rocket struck a building in Rehovot,” tweeted the American Jewish Committee, using the acronym for Palestinian Islamic Jihad. “May his memory be a blessing. We continue to stand with Israel against terror.”

Agudath Israel of America stated: “Our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters in Israel who over the past few days have been the victims of a fierce and deadly barrage of rocket fire. … [May] comfort [come] to the family of the dead and … a full and swift recovery to the injured.”

“We mourn for the victim who was murdered in this attack and extend our prayers for swift healing to all those injured, as well as for strength and safety for the brave men and women of the IDF, Israel Police and first responders,” stated Dianne Lob and William Daroff, chair and CEO respectively, of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

“We are outraged that the international community fails to condemn the terrorists’ double war crimes: launching rockets from densely populated civilian areas in Gaza, while also deliberately aiming their ordinance at other innocent civilians in Israel,” they added. “This brazen disregard for human life should be met with resolute condemnation. Silence from our allies, particularly at the United Nations, is deeply troubling.”

“Israel is doing what it must to keep her citizens safe from a near-constant barrage of terrorism. It is incumbent upon those of us who hold democratic values to stand by Israel as she contends with those who seek her destruction,” Pastor John Hagee, founder and chairman of Christians United for Israel, told JNS.

“As believers who adhere to our mandate to stand up and speak out for the Jewish people, we, at CUFI, are called to be a voice for Israel at this moment in time,” the organization added on Twitter.