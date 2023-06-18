Herzog to meet with Biden in Washington, Israeli official tells JNS

(JNS) Israeli President Isaac Herzog will meet in Washington with U.S. President Joe Biden, despite the White House having declined to invite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit.

“President Herzog was invited by the bipartisan leadership of Congress to address a joint session of Congress in honor of Israel’s 75th anniversary. He was invited last year and again this year,” an Israeli official told JNS. “Because he’s going to be in town, he’s going to meet President Biden.”

The official spoke to JNS on background, on the condition that the individual not be named or identified further.

Asked when the visit would be, the official said: “Don’t have that detail yet.” Other news reports indicated the address to Congress and the meeting will occur next month.