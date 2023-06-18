Visit Berlin & Vienna Trip, Oct 22-30

Join the The UJA/JCC Greenwich mission trip to Berlin and Vienna to be held Oct.22 – 30, 2023, as they view these historic cities through modern Jewish lenses with top guides and a private educator. Stay at the legendary five-star Adlon Hotel in Berlin and the
luxurious Hotel Bristol in Vienna. You an also just choose to tour Vienna. For information: ujajcc.org.
Itinerary highlights:
BERLIN
Pergamon Museum
Checkpoint Charlie
Berlin Jewish Museum
Wannsee
VIENNA
Belvedere Palace and Museum
An Evening of Music
The Freud Museum
Kunsthistorisches Art Museum
The Opera House
