June 18, 2023

Visit Berlin & Vienna Trip, Oct 22-30

Join the The UJA/JCC Greenwich mission trip to Berlin and Vienna  to be held Oct.22 – 30, 2023, as they view these historic cities through modern Jewish lenses with top guides and a private educator. Stay at the legendary five-star Adlon Hotel in Berlin and the

luxurious Hotel Bristol in Vienna. You an also just choose to tour Vienna. For information: ujajcc.org.

Itinerary highlights:

BERLIN

Pergamon Museum

Checkpoint Charlie

Berlin Jewish Museum

Wannsee

Itinerary Highlights:

VIENNA

Belvedere Palace and Museum

An Evening of Music

The Freud Museum

Kunsthistorisches Art Museum

The Opera House

