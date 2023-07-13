CAMERA to bring together student fellows for convention in Boston

(JNS) The Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA) will host an international conference from July 28-30 that will include young people from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Israel.

Participants in the CAMERA on Campus program will attend with both fellows and group members invited. Sessions at the annual International Student Leadership Conference are aimed at providing training in public speaking, event planning, writing and research. Middle East experts also lecture and offer mentorship; previous speakers were Hen Mazzig of the Tel Aviv Institute; Blake Flayton of the Jewish Journal; and Ben Ryberg of the Lawfare Project.

Sabrina Soffer, a 2023-24 CAMERA Fellow at George Washington University, told JNS: “I think conferences and programs that CAMERA puts together are instrumental to training students how to better convey the truth about Israel beyond the talking points.”

Soffer hopes that the event will not only “relay balanced information about what’s going on in the Middle East, but teach students how to effectively send letters and write op-eds to shed light on the full truth.”

She also emphasized how important it was that students “get to know one another’s personal stories, from which they can draw greater understanding about Israel, Jewish identity and the conflict since Jews are so diverse—just one family, like mine, has so many complex histories.”