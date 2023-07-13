Israeli stabbed in suspected NYC antisemitic attack

(JTA) An Israeli man was stabbed in New York City on late Friday night in a suspected antisemitic attack, according to Israeli media reports.

The student, a hasidic Jew, was walking in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn on Shabbat when two male suspects approached him and asked if he was Jewish, to which he replied in the affirmative. The assailants then stabbed him in the arm with a screwdriver.

He was released from the hospital on Saturday morning in good condition.

Yaacov Berman, a representative of the Jewish community in the Crown Heights neighborhood, reported the incident via social media after being informed of the attack by the victim.

“It is currently being investigated as a hate crime. According to the victim, he was questioned about his Jewish identity. Despite being visibly traumatized, the victim expressed gratitude for not having sustained more severe injuries,” wrote Berman.

“This incident is deeply concerning, and we have full confidence in the NYPD’s ability to conduct a thorough investigation and apprehend the perpetrators,” he added.

The Anti-Defamation League confirmed the incident, saying that “We are aware of this incident and are reaching out to law enforcement and community partners.”

A report published on antisemitic crimes in New York City published at the end of last year found that 94% of anti-Jewish assaults were against Orthodox Jews.