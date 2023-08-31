Bulletin Board
Donate to Hawaiian Wildfire Relief Fund

The people and communities in Hawaii need much help, in the wake of the fires that have ravage much of the state.

Not only is support needed in Maui, but people are fleeing to Honolulu where Jewish communal organizations are working to support those in need. Jewish Federations throughout the US are in touch with the local communities and will keep you updated with the evolving needs on the ground which right now look like toiletries, first-aid kits, baby food, and more.

When there is a need for collective action, Jewish Federations are there. Will you be there for the Hawaiian community today?

Please contact your local Jewish Federation to find out how to donate today.

