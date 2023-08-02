Beatrice S. Friedman, age 95, of Stamford, Conn., died July 4. She was predeceased by her husband Bertram Friedman. Born in Johnstown, Penn., she was the daughter of the late Fannie and Moses Silverstone. She is survived by her children, Andrew (Susan) Friedman and Marcy (Marc) Kurzman; her grandchildren, Bari Kurzman, Gregory (Nicole) Kurzman, Jeffrey Kurzman, Jessica Friedman and Emily Friedman; and great-grandchildren Olivia and Graham Kurzman. She was also predeceased by her sister, Rhea Abrams, and long-time friend, Peter Riley.