Elizabeth Kaplan, 87, of Simsbury, Conn., died on July 16. She was the wife of Bert Kaplan. Born in Frankfurt, Germany, In September 1939, at the age of 17, she and her family escaped Germany and became stateless refugees in England and were separated. She was predeceased by her parents Aron and Scheindel Schnur, her brother Sigmund, and husband Bert. She is survived by her children, Neil and Adele Kaplan, and Nancy Kaplan and Andy Raubvogel; her grandchildren Max, Jeffrey, Julie and Harry Kaplan; Lily and Jacob Weissgold; her step-grandchildren, Graham Raubvogel and Sandra Tan, Emmett Werbel, and Lily Hauser; her sister Ida Shedletsky and her sister-in-law Diane Rosenthal and their families.