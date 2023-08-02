Belle Rita (Margolis) Novak z”l, 81, died July 12. She was the wife of Leonard Paul Novak z”l. Born in New Rochelle, NY, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Jessica Miller Margolis. She was a member of Sinai Temple, where she volunteered for many years. She is survived by her children, David H. Novak, Jeffrey D. Novak, and Jennifer R. Novak; her grandchildren, Alex (Megan Page) and Evan, the loves of her life; her grandchildren’s mother, Donna A. Novak; her brothers Robert (Judy) and Daniel (Lynda); a niece, two nephews and several cousins. She was also predeceased. her brother Richard.