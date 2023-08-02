Gail S. Peck, 74, of Greensboro, Ga., died July 16. Born in Richmond, Va., she was the daughter of Paul Nathan Peck and Libby Silverman Peck, both of whom died tragically in 1949 when Gail was 11 months old. She grew up in Portsmouth, Va., with her paternal aunt and uncle, Lubah Peck Ruben and Howard Samuel Ruben, who raised her and her older brother Michael as their own. She is survived by her brother Michael Ruben Peck (Susan) of Chester, Conn.; her sister, Elaine Ruben Schultz (Harold) of Virginia Beach, Va; several nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her brother, Shelly Ruben, sister-in-law Ruth Sue Ruben, and her nephew Alan Schultz.