Lewis Schuman Pulvermacher, 69, of Rocky Hill, Conn., died July 15. Born in Hartford, Conn., he was the son of the late Harriet (Schuman) Lasker and Louis C. Pulvermacher, He was in the care of the State of Connecticut Department of Developmental Services (DDS) for many years and lived in a group home in Rocky Hill, surrounded by many friends and loving caregivers. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Andrew and Izabella Pulvermacher and their children, Tasha and David Pulvermacher.