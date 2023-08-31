Rachel’s Table of Western Massachusetts Seeks to Replenish Hampshire County

As 1 in 3 people experience food insecurity, the new nonprofit partners with local farms and businesses for a dramatic increase in food rescue.

August 8, 2023 — It’s been a month since Rachel’s Table of Western Massachusetts claimed its new name and declared itself independent. Formerly a program of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts known as Rachel’s Table, they quietly rescued and redistributed food across counties for 30 years.

But as an independent nonprofit, Rachel’s Table of Western Massachusetts has already outdone themselves. After expanding operations in Hampshire County, they have more than doubled their amount of food rescued in the county from 3,500 to 8,000 pounds – or nearly 6,700 meals – in one month.

This 128% increase in service has had significant local impact:

The Northampton Survival Center, the Amherst Survival Center and Not Bread Alone now receive fresh meat, produce and dairy via new van routes from Big Y and Aldi.

Brookfield Farm in Amherst now donates twice per week to the nonprofit’s partner agencies. In July alone, they donated 1,494 pounds of food.

Thanks to a new glean team dedicated to Hampshire County, additional local farms, including Next Barn Over in Hadley, contribute up to 250 pounds of produce per week for immediate distribution.

“This is an opportunity to do more for more people,” says Jodi Falk, executive director of Rachel’s Table of Western Massachusetts, whose reach has expanded largely thanks to its 200 dedicated volunteers. “We are thrilled to increase the ways we can help Hampshire County residents support each other. We welcome new volunteers to support this endeavor.”

The nonprofit rescues perishable and non-perishable food from restaurants, supermarkets, bakeries and caterers and delivers it to more than 65 agencies serving the food insecure in Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire Counties. Rachel’s Table of Western Massachusetts also has a special partnership with the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. Its volunteer drivers deliver to agencies in need of same-day support from the Food Bank; in turn, the Food Bank provides a substantial amount of food distributed through the nonprofit.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts reports an 8.1% rate of food insecurity in Amherst and a rate of 7.7% in Northampton. According to the Greater Boston Food Bank’s 2023 statewide report, an extraordinary 43% of households in western Massachusetts experience food insecurity. Across the state, 1 in 3 people are going hungry.

Though these numbers can be overwhelming, the nonprofit is committed to feeding the local community. “Farming can make your world very small,” says Kerry Taylor, general manager of Brookfield Farm. “But Rachel’s Table of Western Massachusetts has connections throughout our greater community that broadens our reach to agencies active in food access work.”

Rachel’s Table of Western Massachusetts seeks volunteers and welcomes donations. Visit www.feedwma.org or contact Jodi Falk, Executive Director, at jfalk@feedwma.org.

RACHEL’S TABLE OF WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS BY THE NUMBERS:

21,000 pounds of food delivered in Hampshire County since January

128% increase in food rescue in Hampshire County since July

1,494 pounds of food donated by Brookfield Farm in July alone

1,450 meals per week served by the Amherst Survival Center

600 meals served per month at Not Bread Alone

950 people served per week at the Northampton Survival Center

250 pounds of food gleaned weekly from additional local farms, including Next Barn Over

250 volunteers, some of whom are experiencing food insecurity

67 partner agencies across Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties

30 years of history

1.2 meals provided for each pound of food rescued

1 month as an independent nonprofit with significant local impact

ABOUT RACHEL’S TABLE OF WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS:

Rachel’s Table of Western Massachusetts seeks to alleviate local hunger and reduce waste of food resources in Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire Counties. With a holistic approach to food security, the organization rescues, purchases, gleans and grows food. In July 2023 they declared nonprofit status and significantly expanded their reach, particularly in Hampshire County, where an 128% increase in food rescue has had significant local impact.

