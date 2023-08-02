Nancy Goldberg Rosen, 78, of West Palm Beach, Fla., formerly of Woodbridge, Conn. and West Hartford, Conn., died July 12. She was the wife of the late Warren Kenneth Rosen. She was the daughter of the late David Goldberg and the late Sadye (Orent) Goldberg Feld, stepdaughter of the late Edward Feld; and daughter-in-law of the late Henry Rosen and Annie (Miller) Rosen. She is survived by her children, Heidi Rosen (Mark Greenberg) of Boynton Beach, Fla., Daniel Rosen and his wife Gabrielle of Larchmont, NY, and Jay Rosen and his wife Lauren of Surfside, Fla.; her grandchildren, Jeremy, Joshua and Adam Rosenberg, Ariana and Asher Rosen, Yael, Zoey and Natan Rosen.; her sister and sister-in-law of Rhoda (Goldberg) and Fred London, Dr. J. Myron Rosen and the late Barbara Rosen, the late Howard Rosen, Pauline Rosen and the late Dr. Constance (Rosen) Wood.