Caroline Rosenstone, 70, of New Haven, formerly of Berkeley, Calif, died June 6. She was previously married to Steven Rosenstone. Born in Patuxent River, Md. and raised in Hialeah, Fla,. she was the daughter of Herbert Joseph Roberts and Helene Gould Roberts. She was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Roberts. She is survived by countless friends, many of them in the New Haven arts community.