Herbert Siegel, 88, of Avon, Conn. He was the husband of Helen Wu Wong. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was predeceased by his parents Anna Ness Siegel and Benjamin Siegel, as well as his brother and sister. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a regular service participant at Farmington Valley Jewish Congregation in Simsbury. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Robert Siegel of Conn. and Peter Siegel of Fla.; his grandchildren, Benjamin, Emma, and Rebecca; and many other family.