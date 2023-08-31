Springfield JFS to launch Joe Dorison Memorial Bike Fund

Jewish Family Service of Western Massachusetts (JFS) has announced the establishment of the Joe Dorison Memorial Bike Fund in partnership with RadSpringfield: Make-It Springfield’s Community Bike Shop. Funds raised and used bikes collected through the Joe Dorison Memorial Bike Fund will be used to distribute bicycles to newly arriving refugees in the JFS New American Program to provide a means of means of transportation to our clients as they get jobs in the local area.

The Fund will kick off with an Open House Used Bicycle Drive on Sunday, Sept. 10, noon – 3 p.m. at the JFS Welcome Center in Springfield, Mass. For more information about this drive or to donate to the Joe Dorison Memorial Bike Fund, visit: https://www.jfswm.org/donate/.

“Transportation remains one of the biggest challenges in employment. This new partnership with RadSpringfield and JFS is a creative solution to that challenge and will enable us to support more people as they begin successful careers in their new home,” said James Greene, JFS CEO.

Joseph S. Dorison (1958-2023) served as JFS Board President from 2001 to 2004. He exemplified the values of compassion, healing, integrity, and human dignity in all he did to support not only JFS, but also the broader Springfield Jewish community.

In years past, he could be found collecting, fixing, and distributing bikes to our refugee clients to provide transportation to their jobs. He welcomed New Americans at airport pick-ups and provided stuffed animals and toys for newly arriving refugee children. He and his wife, Catherine, shared their story of welcoming refugees in a video for our JFS website to encourage others to volunteer and get involved.

Joe leaves a legacy of leadership and selfless service. JFS is proud to pay tribute to his life and all the ways he contributed to make a difference in the lives of others with the establishment of the Joe Dorison Memorial Bike Fund. Joan Lesser, JFS Board president, said, “JFS is honored to launch the Joe Dorison Memorial Bike Fund, which remembers Joe with gratitude for his compassion, humor, and commitment to tikkun olam in our community.”

PHOTO: Joe Dorison

Cap: Joe Dorison of Springfield, Mass. prepares a bike to give to a new immigrant family to help them find a job in their new community.