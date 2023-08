Arnold Steiger, 92, of Stamford, Conn., died July 15. He was the husband of Rhoda Steiger. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children and their spouses, Marc and Lynne Steiger, Pam Korson and David Sherman, Richard and Kim Korson, Ben and Corinne Steiger; his grandchildren, Sam and Isaac Steiger, Ella and Oscar Korson, Tamar and Meital Sherman; his sister Elaine Trent and her husband Ammon; and by several nieces and nephews, and cousins.