WHAT’S HAPPENING

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

Guilford, Conn.— 17th Annual Shoreline Jewish Festival — A celebration of Jewish life! 12 noon-5 p.m. on the Guilford Green. Jewish music from around the world, children’s programs, Israeli food and other fair favorites. Jewish book sale, artists featuring Judaica and Jewish art, crafts for kids. Admission and entertainment are FREE. Food, crafts, Judaica and books are for sale. To reserve a booth or for more information, visit www.ShorelineJewishFestival.com. For anything else, contact Rabbi Yaffe at (203) 533-7495 or at chabad@snet.net.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

Hartford, Conn.—Jewish Heritage Day at a Yard Goats game. See the New Hampshire Fisher Cats vs Hartford Yard Goats. Gates open 11:30 am; game time, 1:10 p.m. Pre-game klezmer band performance; special Jewish community leadership ceremony. Hosted by Jewish Historical Society of Greater Hartford. For info: jhsgh.org/events/yardgoats/

Sherman, Conn.— The JCC in Sherman Sunday Speaker Series: Barry Nickelsberg will discuss the work of the Jimmy Carter Center. He is CDO, The Carter Center and cantorial soloist and past president at Temple Beth David in Snellville, Georgia. 1 pm. 9 Rte 39 South. For information: jccinsherman.org. $5

MONDAY, AUGUST 21

Stratford, Conn.—29th Annual Golf Tournament. Join us for a golf outing at Black Hawk Country Club. Breakfast, lunch, cart, raffles and more. Information: 203 -799- 2341 or orshalomct.org.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23

Greenwich, Conn.—“Dignity Grows Packing Party”: Join us to pack totes and sponsor a tote for just $18. 10 a.m.; at UJA-JCC Greenwich Board Room, 1 Holly Hill Lane. For info: ujajcc.org.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

Sherman, Conn.— JCC in Sherman presents: “Mother (and me),” a special one night performance of this one-woman show that tells the story of a Larter than life Hungarian Mama Rosewho’s slowly waltzing into dementia, as her Broadway baby, Melinda, shimmies into middle age. At the JCC, 9 Rte 39S. For information: jccinsherman.org, (860) 355-8050. $20/member, $25/non-member.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

Bloomfield, Conn.— Fun on the Farm: An all-ages meet-up for new (and new-ish) Jewish residents of Greater Hartford at Auer Farm, 158 Auer Farm Road;12:30 – 3 p.m; Learn how Federation supports the local Jewish community and have a lot of summer fun. A family-friendly even. Complimentary picnic lunch and non-alcoholic beverages. RSVP by August 11. For info: jewishhartford.org.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 29

Greenwich, Conn.— “The Lion Behind the Pin,” 10:30 a.m. A Lion of Judah is a symbol of philanthropy. It’s never to early to join. At the home of Bryanna Kallman; dress casual, sports attire welcome. For info: ujajcc.org.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30

Avon, Conn. (virtual)—Join the Avon Public Library at 1 – 2 pm, for a virtual event with author Scott Lenga (joining us from Tel Aviv), to discuss The Watchmakers: A Powerful WW2 Story of Brotherhood, Survival, and Hope Amid the Holocaust. A 2022 National Jewish Book Award Finalist! An extraordinary memoir of endurance, faith, and a unique skill that kept three brothers together—and alive—during the darkest times of World War II. Co-sponsored by the Avon Library Jewish Historical Society, the Mandell Jewish Book Festival, Maurice Greenberg Center, and Voices of Hope. For info and to register: avonctlibrary.info.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Newington, Conn.— Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford Annual Meeting; 6:30-8 pm at Temple Sinai 41 West Hartford Rd. Guest speaker Ariel Zwang., CEO of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) Registration required

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Greenwich, Conn.(online)—Davis Film Festival: “Golden Voices.” Raya and Victor built a shared career as the Soviet Union’s most beloved film dubbers. As the USSR collapses, the Jewish couple immigrates to Israel and has to reinvent themselves to find employment. A charming comedy about disrupting dynamics, starting anew and rediscovering yourself in the most unexpected places, Golden Voices is also a stirring tribute to the redemptive power of cinema. (Comedy/drama; Israel; 88 min.) For info: ujajcc.org. $9

Southbury, Conn.—Annual Campaign Kickoff Breakfast; 9:30 a.m. Presentation of the Sylvia & Burton Albert Habonim Awards. Guest speaker: Alan Rosenstock, president of Tomche Shabbos of. Rockland County, a nonprofit providing a multi-faceted approach to addressing hunger and poverty. RSVP: Cathy Conti, cconti@jfed.net, (203) 405-7009. $18

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

West Hartford, Conn.—“The Jews of Summer.” A talk by author Sara fox about the importance of summer camps in postwar Jewish American culture; 7 pm at the Mandell JCC, 335 Bloomfield Ave. To register: jhsgh.org/events/jews-of-summer/ Co-sponsored by the Jewish Historical Society of Greater Hartford, the Mandell JCC, the Maurice Greenberg Center for Judaic Studies, and UCONN’s Center for Judaic Studies.