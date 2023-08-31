WHAT’S HAPPENING

A calendar of events throughout Connecticut and parts of Massachusetts.

Local Jewish community organizations are invited to submit events to the calendar. Events must be received one week prior to the bi-weekly publication of the Ledger. Send submissions to Ledger editor Judie Jacobson at judiej@jewishledger.com. We reserve the right to edit calendar items.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23

Greenwich, Conn.—“Dignity Grows Packing Party”: Join us to pack totes and sponsor a tote for just $18. 10 a.m.; at UJA-JCC Greenwich Board Room, 1 Holly Hill Lane. For info: ujajcc.org.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

Sherman, Conn.— JCC in Sherman presents: “Mother (and me),” a special one night performance of this one-woman show that tells the story of a Larter than life Hungarian Mama Rosewho’s slowly waltzing into dementia, as her Broadway baby, Melinda, shimmies into middle age. At the JCC, 9 Rte 39S. For information: jccinsherman.org, (860) 355-8050. $20/member, $25/non-member.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

Bloomfield, Conn.— Fun on the Farm: An all-ages meet-up for new (and new-ish) Jewish residents of Greater Hartford at Auer Farm, 158 Auer Farm Road;12:30 – 3 p.m; Learn how Federation supports the local Jewish community and have a lot of summer fun. A family-friendly even. Complimentary picnic lunch and non-alcoholic beverages. RSVP by August 11. For info: jewishhartford.org.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 29

Greenwich, Conn.— “The Lion Behind the Pin,” 10:30 a.m. A Lion of Judah is a symbol of philanthropy. It’s never to early to join. At the home of Bryanna Kallman; dress casual, sports attire welcome. For info: ujajcc.org.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30

Avon, Conn. (virtual)—Join the Avon Public Library at 1 – 2 pm, for a virtual event with author Scott Lenga (joining us from Tel Aviv), to discuss The Watchmakers: A Powerful WW2 Story of Brotherhood, Survival, and Hope Amid the Holocaust. A 2022 National Jewish Book Award Finalist! An extraordinary memoir of endurance, faith, and a unique skill that kept three brothers together—and alive—during the darkest times of World War II. Co-sponsored by the Avon Library Jewish Historical Society, the Mandell Jewish Book Festival, Maurice Greenberg Center, and Voices of Hope. For info and to register: avonctlibrary.info.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Newington, Conn.— Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford Annual Meeting; 6:30-8 pm at Temple Sinai 41 West Hartford Rd. Guest speaker Ariel Zwang., CEO of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) Registration required

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Greenwich, Conn (venue TBD)— Congregation Shir Ami will kick off the High Holy Days with Rabbi David Markus at 8 pm, with a community Havdalah and soulful Selihot of presence, ritual and contemplation. We’ll immerse into the season’s music, rouse our hearts with shofar blasts, turn ever more deeply into this year’s journey of teshuvah (repair, repentance), and create a collective and anonymous Al Het for our community to use on Yom Kippur. For info: shirami.info@gmail.com

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Greenwich, Conn.(online)—Davis Film Festival: “Golden Voices.” Raya and Victor built a shared career as the Soviet Union’s most beloved film dubbers. As the USSR collapses, the Jewish couple immigrates to Israel and has to reinvent themselves to find employment. A charming comedy about disrupting dynamics, starting anew and rediscovering yourself in the most unexpected places, Golden Voices is also a stirring tribute to the redemptive power of cinema. (Comedy/drama; Israel; 88 min.) For info: ujajcc.org. $9

Southbury, Conn.—Annual Campaign Kickoff Breakfast; 9:30 a.m. Presentation of the Sylvia & Burton Albert Habonim Awards. Guest speaker: Alan Rosenstock, president of Tomche Shabbos of. Rockland County, a nonprofit providing a multi-faceted approach to addressing hunger and poverty. RSVP: Cathy Conti, cconti@jfed.net, (203) 405-7009. $18

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

West Hartford, Conn.—“The Jews of Summer.” A talk by author Sara fox about the importance of summer camps in postwar Jewish American culture; 7 pm at the Mandell JCC, 335 Bloomfield Ave. To register: jhsgh.org/events/jews-of-summer/ Co-sponsored by the Jewish Historical Society of Greater Hartford, the Mandell JCC, the Maurice Greenberg Center for Judaic Studies, and UCONN’s Center for Judaic Studies.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Greenwich, Conn.—Apply now for Teen Changemakers — high school students who help the communities an have fun while earning community service hours and building their college resumes. Space is limited, so apply now. Sponsored by UJA-JCA Greenwich. For info: ujajcc.org.

West Hartford, Conn.— Celebrate Rosh Hashanah with Urban D’or; 6 – 8 pm, location to be announced A Jewish New Year celebration for young adults in their 20s and 30s social networking style event. For info: urbandor.org.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Windsor, Conn.— Third Annual Tosh & Nosh. Join the Emerging Leadership Division of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford for Tashlich, as we cast our stresses and transgressions of last year into the water and welcome the new Jewish year together.; 6 pm. Beverages and snacks provided Kid and dog friendly. For info: jewishhartford.org. Venue provided upon registration (register by Sept. 17) FREE

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Hartford, Conn.— Women Committing to Action: Security for you, your family and your community, 7 pm, with John Colangelo, community security director of the Secure Community Network. Join the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford’s community security director who will empower women through public-safety awareness training and help Jewish women in our community come away with actionable techniques to keep yourself and your children safe. At the Mark Twin House & Museum, 351 Farmington Ave. RSVP by Sept. 21. Dessert, coffee and soft drinks provided. For info: jewishhartford.org. $18

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19

Fairfield, Conn.—Shared Legacies: The African American-Jewish Civil Rights Alliance. A film screening and panel discussion featuring Lisa Weitzman, documentary producer, and Tema Smith, ADL director, Jewish Outreach & Partnership. Doors open: 6 pm; film: 7 pm. Sponsored by ADL Connecticut in partnership with Sacred Heart Community Theatre. $10 adults; FREE/ senior citizens & students. For tickets: shucommunitytheatre.showcase.com.