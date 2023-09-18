Beatrice (Farber) Elfman, 97, of Longmeadow, Mass., died August 20. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Leon Elfman. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of Harry Farber and Sarah (Smith). She had two brothers, Manuel and George Farber. She is survived by her sone and their wives, Marc and Margaret, Richard and Bonnie, and Ira and Ellen; her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Andrew, Michael, Daniel, Joshua, Suzanne, Emily and Zachary; and her great grandchildren, Ivy, Aria, Georgia and Alice. Bea was loved by everyone who knew her and will be greatly missed.