Joseph Gelb, 86, of Stamford, Conn., died August 23. He was the husband of 60 years of Miriam Gelb. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Harry and Minnie Gelb. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Marcia Rutstein (Jeff), and Howard Gelb (Beth); his grandchildren, David Rutstein, Jillian Rutstein, Matthew Gelb and Jacob Gelb; his sister, Arlene Gelb Kamarata; and several nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his stepfather Morris Liebling, and his sister Rita Gelb Rosen. Joe was an army veteran and a member of the Stamford Jewish War Veterans, who annually drove his 1966 Mustang in the local Veterans Day parade. He was a lifelong and active member of Congregation Agudath Sholom. He began his career at I&L Sales, serving small local grocery stores, later worked for American National Candy and Tobacco, and then owned his own driving service for over 25 years. He regularly invited people into his home to share a meal, especially for the Jewish holidays.