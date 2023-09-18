Edythe Lavine, 95, of Connecticut, died August 30. She was predeceased by her husband Bertram Lavine and, at age 37, by her first husband Irving Edelstein. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Yetta and Herman Schwartz. Edythe earned her master’s degree in teaching from Brooklyn College, and went on to teach grades 2 through 4 and the visually handicapped in Brooklyn public schools for 30 years. Edythe and Bert traveled the world, with and without their children (and grandchildren). She is survived by her daughters: Terri (Allen) Griggs of Wanaque, NJ, and Lori (Stuart) Ratner of Stamford, Conn.; her grandchildren, Ian (Judy Faizakoff) Griggs of Israel, Jonathan (Jennifer Goler) Griggs of West New York, New Jersey, Alison (Mark) Sklar of Israel, Julie Griggs of Manhattan, NY, Evan (Nikki Feig) Ratner of Miami, FL, Steven (Kate Hirschhorn) Ratner of Brooklyn, NY, David (Yana Mitelman) Ratner of Eastchester, NY and Haley (Brett) Waters of Manhattan, NY; and her great-grandchildren, Reuven, Berel, Naftali and Efraim Sklar, Jocelyn and Juliette Griggs, Ryan, Emmy, Micki and Andy Ratner. Edythe wants everyone to know that she died happy and was the luckiest person to have lived such a long and fulfilling life.