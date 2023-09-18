Marvin Lawrence, 97, of Stamford, Conn., died August 28. He was the husband of 71 years of Muriel Lawrence. He was born in the Bronx, NY. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Jeffrey and Michael; daughter-in-law, Mary Lawrenc; and grandson, Robby. Marvin was known for many great qualities, but none bigger than his sense of humor. His good nature also carried over to his profession as a home improvement business owner and was part of the Stamford business community for almost 50 years. He was a proud WWII veteran, having served in the US Navy. He was a long-standing member of the Jewish War Veterans and attended the annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Stamford. When he wasn’t playing golf with his friends, he loved watching his favorite team play football, the NY Giants. He was a fan of the NY Mets and his all-time favorite player was Willie Mays.