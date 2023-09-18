Jeffrey Pawlak, 32, died on August 26, in New York City. He was the loving son of Jane Roth and Edward Pawlak and brother of Evan Pawlak. He graduated from Conard High School and earned a BA from the University of Maryland. Soon after graduation, he moved to San Francisco and later Los Angeles, where he co-founded two social impact start-up companies. Jeff formed lasting friendships wherever he lived and traveled. He enjoyed attending Burning Man, played beautiful improvisational piano, spoke fluent Spanish, excelled in Capoeira martial arts, and loved hiking in the natural world. Jeff had a strong Jewish identity, and was an active member of the Jewish community. Jeff had a keen intellect and thrived on interesting conversations. He touched the lives of many with his kindness and valuable insights. He is survived by his parents, brother, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends of all ages.