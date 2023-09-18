Bonnie York Schiller of Bloomfield, Conn, formerly of Willimantic, Conn. died Sept 1. She was the wife of 51 years of Howard Schiller. Born in Meriden Conn. in 1948, she was predeceased by her mother Esther Katz Smith and her brother Garry York. She loved to entertain and laugh with her many friends and family. She was hostess for countless holiday celebrations and special occasions. Bonnie managed her husband’s law practice and Thanksgiving with equal diligence and grace. She worked over 40 years with her husband Howard and the two often travelled to island destinations together and enjoyed many cruises. Over the past 20 years, Bonnie spent winter months in Florida, working remotely. She recently relocated to Bloomfield, Conn. in order to enjoy more frequent contact with grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her biological children Joshua Schiller (Jill) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Elizabeth Schiller (Dan) of West Hartford, Conn., and her child by choice Leslie Johnson O’Brien (Tony) of Willimantic; by her sisters, Debra York and Michelle Serra; and her grandchildren, Katie, Maggie, Samantha, Reagan, Jake and Ben.