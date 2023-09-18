Hollis “Holly” Sandra Schneider, 87, died Sept. 1. She was predeceased by her husband of 33 years, Bernard “Buddy” Schneider. Born in Hartford, Conn., she was the daughter of the late Lillian (Sodafsky) and Sidney A. Goldberg. She graduated salutatorian from Weaver High School in 1954, earned her BA from The University of Hartford in 1958, and her M.S in Pastoral Counseling from St. Joseph College in 1983. She and Buddy were prolific and well-known artists in the Hartford area and around Connecticut, and she was known for creating beautiful works of Decoupage and Paper Mache. Later in her life, Holly began a new career as a therapeutic recreation director in convalescent homes, and then later, as the recreation director at Mercyknoll. She is survived by her son, Eric and his wife Bonnie (Miller) Schneider; her grandchildren, Benjamin Schneider, Abby Schneider and her husband Alex Putterman, and Jacob Schneider; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews, all of whom she loved and all of whom cared very much for her.