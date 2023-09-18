Patricia Ann (Thompson) Sussman, 72, of Agawam, Mass., died August 27. She was the wife of Stephen Sussman for 50 years. Born and raised in Lowell, Mass. she was the daughter of Charles Leo and Marion (Dodge) Thompson. She received an Associate’s degree from Northern Essex Community College followed by a Bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Massachusetts. Throughout her working career Patty was employed by Litton Sweda, Huntress Electronics, Motorola, and MassMutual. She was a member of Sinai Temple in Springfield, Mass., and spent a number of years fundraising to support Sinai’s religious school. Patty loved traveling, especially cruises, and she rarely missed watching a Red Sox or Celtics game. Mostly, she loved her family and dear friends. She so enjoyed shopping for her granddaughters, and always looked forward to the annual family vacations at York Beach, Maine. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Elizabeth (Joshua) Dolman of Agawam Mass., Emily (Marc) Eisen of Avon, Conn.; her granddaughters, Alexis, Zoey, and Eleanor; her sister Claire Thompson of Westfield; Steve’s brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Lynne Sussman; and her niece Dara and nephew Jacob. She will also be missed by an array of friends and neighbors who enjoyed her sweet and giving nature.