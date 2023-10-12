Pilot who told Israel to ‘burn in hell’ suspended from flying

(JNS) Air Canada First Officer Mostafa Ezzo shared photos of himself at an anti-Israel protest in Montreal with a sign proclaiming “Israel, Hitler is proud of you” and showcased a photo of himself preparing to board a plane wearing a green, black, white and red scarf with the word “Palestine” on it.

Ezzo also wrote an Instagram post using an expletive against Israel and calling for the Jewish state to “Burn in hell.” Another protest image showed him with a sign of the Israeli flag going into a waste basket and the phrase “keeping the world clean.”

The StopAntisemitism watchdog group highlighted Ezzo’s bigotry on social media and tagged his employer, saying to Air Canada: “We imagine this hatred is a violation of company policy.” The group soon received a response.

“We are aware of the unacceptable posts made by an Air Canada pilot,” the airline stated on social media. “We are taking this matter very seriously, and he was taken out of service on Mon, Oct. 9. We firmly denounce violence in all forms.”

Ezzo has since deleted his social-media accounts and LinkedIn.