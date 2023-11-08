Cornell Hillel advises students to avoid kosher dining hall after death threats

The university “caved to the hate-spewers, taking a step toward precisely what one demanded: the elimination of Jewish living from the Cornell campus,” wrote the “New York Post.” Hillel at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., advised Jewish students to avoid 104 West, the campus kosher dining hall, on Sunday “out of an abundance of caution” following online threats that included: “If I see a pig male Jew, I will stab you and slit your throat,” “Eliminate Jewish living from Cornell campus” and “Gonna shoot up 104 West.”

The threats were made on a website called GreekRank.